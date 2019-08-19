Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Duo to launch in India on August 20

Samsung is gearing up to launch the latest additions to its top-end Note series in India on August 20. The Galaxy Note 10 duo will be unveiled to Indian audiences on August 20 at the Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru. The chances of Samsung unveiling the 5G Note 10 model are highly unlikely, but the other two Note 10 devices will debut at the event.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series has been getting much applaud for its captivating design, improved camera functionality, A+ display rating, upgraded chipset, and an advanced S Pen. This is also the first year Samsung has introduced two variants of the Galaxy Note series if you don’t count the Note 10 5G that is.

DxOMark rates the rear and front cameras on the Galaxy Note 10 5G as the best in the world. Considering the 5G model has a similar processor and camera hardware as the standard 4G Note 10 devices. The 6.80-inch QHD+ (3040x1440 pixels) AMOLED screen on the Galaxy Note 10+ has also earned an A+ rating by DisplayMate.

Indian pricing for the Note 10 models were announced during the big reveal at the Galaxy Unpacked event in the US. The Note 10 will be priced at Rs 69,999 and be available in a single 8GB Ram and 256GB storage variant in three colours – Aura Red, Aura Black and Aura Glow. The Note 10+ will start at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version in three colours – Aura Black, Aura White and Aura Glow. The Note 10+ will also be available in a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant for Rs 89,999.

Specs Galaxy Note 10 Galaxy Note 10+ Chipset Exynos 9825 Exynos 9825 Display 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-O AMOLED 6.8-inch QHD+ Infinity-O AMOLED RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 256GB, UFS 3.0 256GB / 512GB, UFS 3.0 Rear Camera 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + ToF 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + ToF Front Camera 10-megapixel 10-megapixel Battery 3,500 mAh 4,300 mAh OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Price Rs 69,999 Rs 79,999 / Rs 89,999

3 months at 289

The Galaxy Note 10 duo is already up for pre-booking and will go on sale in India on the 23of August.