Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Motorola One Vision: Which one is a better smartphone?

Motorola unveiled a new smartphone under the One-series in India called Motorola One Vision. The smartphone comes with a punch-hole, CineaVision display, which is a first from Motorola.Another smartphone launched recently with a punch-hole screen is the Galaxy M40, which is also priced at Rs 19,990. How do the smartphones fare against each other in terms of specs and features? Let’s find out.
|Parameter
|Samsung Galaxy M40
|Motorola One Vision
|Display
|6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
|6.3-inch Full HD+ CinemaVision display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9.
|Processor
|2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with Adreno 612 GPU
|2.2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC with Mali- G72 GPU.
|RAM
|6GB
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB, expandable up to 512GB via microSD.
|128GB, expandable up to 512GB via microSD.
|Camera
|
Rear: Triple camera setup with a 32MP f/1.7 + 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 sensors.Front: 16MP f/2.0 sensor
|
Rear: Dual camera setup with a 48MP F/1.79 lens with OIS and 5MP depth sensor.
Front: 25MP f/2.0 sensor with Quad-Pixel Technology.
|Battery
|3,500 mAh with 15W fast charging support.
|3,500 mAh with 15W TurboPower charging that provides up to 7 hours of power in 15 minutes.
|Biometrics
|Face-Unlock and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Face-unlock and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Operating System
|Android 9.0 based One UI
|Stock Android 9.0
|3.5mm Headphone Jack
|No
|Yes
|Price
|Rs 19,990 for 6GB + 128GB variant.
|Rs 19,999 for 4GB + 128GB variant.
|Colour options
|Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue.
|Sapphire.
Verdict
On paper, the Galaxy M40 looks like a better deal in terms of performance with the Snapdragon 675 SoC and 6GB RAM, compared to One Vision’s Exynos 9609 with just 4GB RAM.
The Galaxy M40 also leads in terms of camera offerings. It comes with a triple camera setup at the rear, whereas the One Vision comes with a dual-camera setup.
For selfies, Motorola claims that the One Vision's 25MP front camera comes with Quad-Pixel technology that is said to offer better details. When it comes to streaming content, both devices come with a punch-hole display, but One Vision's CinemaWide display could have an edge here.So if you're buying a phone for performance then Samsung looks good at present but the One Vision isn't all that bad too. On the contrary, Motorola's new offering can give you an enhanced visual experience both for content creation and consumption.