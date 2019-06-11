App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch today in India - here's everything we know

Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy M40 would be priced near the Rs 20,000 mark.

Pranav Hegde
Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy M40 today. It would be the fourth smartphone launching under Galaxy M-series. Samsung has confirmed some features of Galaxy M40 like an Infinity-O display, a triple camera setup, and a Snapdragon 6 series SoC. 

Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy M40 would be priced near the Rs 20,000 mark. It is rumoured to come with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The punch-hole, which Samsung calls an Infinity-O display, would be placed on the left side of the screen for the front camera. 

Earlier, Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy M40 would come with a Snapdragon 6 series SoC. Bollywood actor Disha Patani yesterday shared a video confirming that the smartphone would come with Snapdragon 675 SoC and 6GB RAM under the hood.

There is no confirmation whether Samsung would offer another storage variant for Galaxy M40. According to MySmartPrice’s report, Galaxy M40 was spotted on Android Enterprise Solutions Directory with the specifications mentioned above. Additionally, it also confirms the previous rumours of Galaxy M40 being the first M-series running on Android 9.0 out of the box.

Samsung India’s Senior VP of Smartphone Business Asim Warsi has also confirmed that Galaxy M40’s triple camera setup would have a 32MP primary sensor and a 16MP front camera. Other rumoured specs for the camera include an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP lens for depth mapping. 

Lastly, the device is rumoured to come with a smaller 3,500 mAh battery, contrary to earlier reports that suggested a 5,000 mAh cell found on Galaxy M30. 

Samsung would officially launch Galaxy M40 at 6 pm today in India. 
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 11:10 am

