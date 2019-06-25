App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy M40 now available via open sale on Amazon

Galaxy M40 is the fourth device under the M-series launched in India and comes with a couple of new features.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung’s newly launched Galaxy M40 is now available via open sale on Samsung India’s official website and Amazon. The smartphone was launched a couple of weeks back and was available via open sale. The smartphone comes in a single variant which can be purchased for Rs 19,990.

Galaxy M40 is the fourth device under the M-series launched in India and comes with a couple of new features. It is the first Galaxy M smartphone to feature an Infinity-O display, which is Samsung’s version of a punch-hole screen. The Galaxy M40 also comes with a ‘screen sound’ technology that produces vibrations on display for audio as a replacement for the earpiece.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M40 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution. With the Infinity-O display and very thin bezels, Galaxy M40 has managed to get a screen to body ratio of 91.8 percent. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and Widevine L1 certification for streaming 1080p content on Netflix and Prime video.

Under the hood, Galaxy M40 gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with Adreno 612 GPU and 6GB RAM. For storage, there is 128GB internal memory that can be further expanded up to 512GB using microSD. In terms of battery, Galaxy M40 gets a slightly smaller 3,500 mAh compared to the Galaxy M30’s 5,000 mAh cell. It gets the same 15W charger for 3x fast charging.

Galaxy M40 boots on Android 9.0 based OneUi out of the box. For optics, there is a triple camera setup with a primary 32MP f/1.7 sensor. The other two cameras include a 5MP depth sensor and an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens. The rear camera features slow motion, hyper-lapse, 4K recording, etc. At the front, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies. 

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is available in Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue colours.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 05:26 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

