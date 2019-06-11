Samsung Galaxy M40 launched in India - Here's everything you need to know

Samsung has taken the curtains off of its fourth smartphone under Galaxy M-series – the Galaxy M40. The phone has been competitively priced at Rs 19,990 with a number of spotlight features like the Infinity-O display, a triple camera setup, and a Snapdragon 6 series SoC.

The phone sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels. The punch-hole, which Samsung calls an Infinity-O display, last seen on S10 series, is placed on the left side of the screen for the front camera.

The smartphone carries a Snapdragon 675 SoC and 6GB RAM under the hood. Currently, it has been unveiled with only a 128GB storage variant. It also becomes the first M-series running on Android 9.0 out of the box.

Samsung India's Senior VP of Smartphone Business Asim Warsi had earlier confirmed that Galaxy M40’s triple camera setup would have a 32MP primary sensor and a 16MP front camera. The rear camera setup also has an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP lens for depth mapping.

The bummer, however, apart from the otherwise good specs is its rather smaller battery at 3,500 mAh battery, contrary to earlier reports that suggested a 5,000 mAh cell found on Galaxy M30.

The M40 joins bye-bye 3.5mm headphone jack bandwagon. Yeah, we get it but the upside is that Samsung is bundling Type-C earphones within the box. Still not happy? The phone weighs just 168 gms making it easier to carry.

The phone will be online-exclusive and will be available in Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue colours on Amazon India and Samsung’s online store.