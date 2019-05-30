Samsung Galaxy M40 confirmed to come with 32MP primary camera, punch-hole display with 16MP front camera

Samsung has confirmed the launch of Galaxy M40 in India on June 11. Lately, many rumours and reports have surrounded the smartphone, speculating its specifications and price. The latest report gives details about the camera unit on the Galaxy M40.

The Galaxy M40 would come with a triple camera unit at the back. Out of the three lenses, Galaxy M40 would house a 32MP primary sensor, confirmed Asim Warsi, Senior VP, Smartphone Business, Samsung India.

He spoke to 91Mobiles, and also revealed that the front camera would come with a 16MP sensor for selfies. The company has confirmed that Galaxy M40 would be the first smartphone under M series to come with a punch-hole display for the selfie camera. For all these features, Warsi stated that Galaxy M40 would launch in India around Rs 20,000.

Other details that we know so far include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with Adreno 612GPU. The SoC could come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Like the Galaxy M30, a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support would come packed with the Galaxy M40. It would also be the first M series smartphone to boot on Android 9.0 based OneUI out of the box.

Galaxy M40 would be the fourth device under the millennial-inspired lineup. Samsung has reportedly sold over 2 million units of the Galaxy M series smartphones that included the Galaxy M10, M20, and M30.