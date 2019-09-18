Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000 mAh battery, 48MP triple cameras launched in India, Galaxy M10s for Rs 8,999

Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M-series smartphones in India. The company had previously announced the launch of Galaxy M30s on September 18 in India. Alongside the Galaxy M30s, the Galaxy M10s also debuts in India as a surprise launch.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display. The Infinity-U display has a small waterdrop style notch at the top for the front camera. With thinner bezels on the sides, the Galaxy M30s sports a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M30s gets an upgrade and gets powered by the newly launched Exynos 9611 SoC. The 2.3GHz octa-core processor is paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage. The Galaxy M30s features a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. In spite of such a beefy battery, the Galaxy M30s weighs only 188 grams and is 8.9mm thick.

Optics at the back gets a triple-camera setup with a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor. The other two sensors include an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and a 5MP f/2.2 depth lens. For selfies, the notch houses a 16MP front camera.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, etc. Galaxy M30s would be available starting September 29 in India in three colours, Pearl White, Sapphire Blue, Opal Black, etc. It would boot on Android 9.0 based One UI out of the box.

The Galaxy M30s would be available in two storage variants - 4GB + 64GB for Rs 13,999 and 6GB + 128GB for Rs 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy M10s

The entry-level Samsung Galaxy M10s features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED, Infinity-U display. Under the hood, it gets an Exynos 7884B Octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz. The SoC is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Optics at the back include dual cameras featuring a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. The front camera houses an 8MP front camera.

Galaxy M10s with 3GB + 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999 and would be on sale starting September 29.

