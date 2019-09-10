Samsung Galaxy M30s TENAA listing points to AMOLED display and 48MP camera

Chinese smartphone makers have flooded the sub- Rs 20K Indian smartphone market. And, Samsung isn’t taking the competition lightly. The South Korean smartphone player has already started updating its Galaxy A and M series. The Galaxy M30s is likely to be the latest update to the highly successful M series.

While Samsung hasn’t confirmed too many details about the upcoming M30s, but a TENAA listing recently confirmed several details about the phone. The TENAA listing points to a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel as opposed to the LCD screen on the standard M30.

The listing also points to a teardrop notch that hides a 24-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the Galaxy M30s packs a triple-camera setup. The three sensors will likely include a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a depth sensor.

The Galaxy M30s will likely get a new Exynos 9611 octa-core processor. The phone will be available in two configurations with 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage.

Samsung has also confirmed some details about the upcoming Galaxy M series smartphone. According to the dedicated Amazon page, the M30s will get a massive 6,000 mAh battery accompanied by 18W fast-charging support.

The Galaxy M30s is expected to debut in India in the following week. However, the company has yet to confirm when and if the device will be available in other countries. The Galaxy M30s is designed to rival Samsung’s biggest competition in the sub-20K market.