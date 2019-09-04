Samsung Galaxy M30s confirmed to launch on September 18 in India

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M30s would launch on September 18 in India. The launch date has been confirmed by Amazon India, which has listed some specifications of the Galaxy M30s.

The Amazon listing confirms previous rumours of the Galaxy M30s sporting a 6,000 mAh battery. This would be the biggest battery on any Samsung M-series smartphone. It is rumoured that the battery would support fast charging.

Galaxy M30s would continue to feature an Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. The recent listing on Android Enterprise Directory revealed that Galaxy M30s would have a 6.4-inch display.

The third specification revealed in the Amazon listing is a redesigned triple camera setup with a clue of a previously reported 48MP primary sensor. The other two sensors remain unknown at the moment. However, we can expect these two sensors to house ultra-wide and depth sensors.

What would power the Galaxy M30s is currently a mystery. The Google Play Console rating points to a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile platform, while previous leaks had the phone packing an Exynos 9610 chipset. While there is little known about the Exynos 9611 SoC, the listing mentions eight cores with 4 x Cortex-A53 cores and 4 x Cortex-A73 cores. The octa-core chip is backed by ARM Mali G72 GPU.

The Android Enterprise Directory listing confirms that Galaxy M30s would have a 4GB RAM variant and 64GB/128GB storage options. It is highly possible that, like the Galaxy M30, Samsung would launch a 6GB Galaxy M30s variant.

The fingerprint scanner is located at the centre of the rear panel. Galaxy M30s would boot on Android 9.0 out of the box.