Samsung Galaxy M30 now available via open sale on Amazon

Samsung’s most-premium smartphone Galaxy M30 launched earlier this year is now available via open sale on Amazon. Prior to this, Galaxy M smartphones were available only on Samsung India website and Amazon via flash sales.

The Galaxy M30 was announced in February this year. The Galaxy M30 is one of the very few devices to come with a triple camera setup under Rs 15,000. It also features a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch. Under the hood, the M30 boasts an octa-core Exynos 7904 processor paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage options. The device supports memory expansion of up to 512GB.

For optics, the M30 has a triple camera setup with a primary 13MP RGB sensor with an aperture of f/1.9. The other two sensors include a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide sensor with 123 degrees field of view and aperture of f/2.2. For selfies and face unlock, the Galaxy M30 has a 16 MP sensor which also supports Live Focus. It also comes with a fingerprint scanner which is placed at the back.

The Galaxy M30 is priced at Rs 14,990 for the 4GB + 64GB variant whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,990. It is available in Gradation Blue and Gradation Black colours.