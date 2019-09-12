Samsung Galaxy M10s will reportedly launch with 4,000 mAh battery, AMOLED display and dual rear cameras

Samsung has been updating affordable smartphones in its M and A series. The South Korean smartphone maker recently announced two new Galaxy As devices in India and is gearing up to introduce two new Ms series devices. The latest report concerns the Samsung Galaxy M10s.

The Galaxy M10s listing was recently spotted on TENAA, revealing several details about the phone. The TENAA listing also confirms features like a USB Type-C port for fast charging, Face Unlock support, a headphone jack, microSD card slot, and an Infinity-V display.

TENAA listing aside, Samsung has also confirmed that the M10s will sport a Super AMOLED display. The latest confirmation comes from an image on Amazon India found in the M30s’ dedicated page.

GSMArena recently reported that the M10s would get a dual-rear camera setup and a 4,000 mAh battery. The camera assortment on the M10s will comprise of a 13-megapixel f/1.9 primary shooter and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide lens. Moreover, the Infinity-V notch on the front will house an 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera.

An earlier Geekbench listing suggested that the M10s would get a chipset to upgrade in the form of the Exynos 7885 SoC. The new chipset could be paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.