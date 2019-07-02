App
HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy M10 gets a price cut of Rs 1,000 before Redmi 7A launch

The smartphone would be announced on July 4 in India and is expected to come with an India-specific upgraded feature.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung has slashed the price of the Galaxy M10 in India. The company has announced a price of Rs 1,000 on both the variants of the Galaxy M10. With the latest revision, Galaxy M10 with 2GB RAM can be purchased for Rs 6,990. 

Samsung took to Twitter to announce the discount on its entry-level M-series smartphone. As mentioned, the Galaxy M10 with 2GB RAM can be bought for Rs 6,990, against its launch price of Rs 7,990. The 3GB RAM variant too has received a discount OF Rs 1,000 and can be purchased for Rs 7,990. Interested customers can buy the Galaxy M10 from Samsung India’s official website or via Amazon.

To recall the specs, Galaxy M10 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. The device comes with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Galaxy M10 comes with a Samsung Exynos 7870 SoC with 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB storage options. The storage can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB. The Galaxy M10 gets a 3,400 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Optics on the Galaxy M10 includes a dual camera setup with a 13MP f/1.9 primary sensor. The secondary camera includes a 5MP ultra-wide sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. For selfies, there is a 5MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

The latest price revision of the Galaxy M10 may be due to the entry of Xiaomi’s entry-level Redmi 7A in India. The smartphone would be announced on July 4 in India and is expected to come with an India-specific upgraded feature.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 06:57 pm

