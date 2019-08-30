Samsung Galaxy Fold will reportedly launch in South Korea on September 6

While rumours have already started surfacing about the Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung’s first foldable handset is yet to receive a release date. In July, the South Korean smartphone maker confirmed that it would launch the Galaxy Fold in September. However, the exact release date remains unclear.

A media outlet recently reported that the Galaxy Fold would relaunch on September 6 to South Korean audiences. The report if accurate puts the relaunch date of the Galaxy Fold at the same time as Europe’s largest trade show commences in Berlin. This wouldn’t come as much of a surprise as IFA 2019 would serve as an excellent platform to relaunch the Galaxy Fold.

It seems that the long-drawn-out wait for Samsung to ship its first folding smartphone has finally ended. The Galaxy Fold was initially set to launch in April, but after flaws surfaced in review units, the company cancelled pre-orders and requested devices be shipped back. The report also doesn’t mention any timeline about a release date for global markets. Nevertheless, the United States and Chinese markets could also see a September release.

The Galaxy Fold drew up much excitement at the Galaxy Unpacked event in February, debuting as the first practical folding phone. The recently launched Galaxy Note 10 series has impressed on all fronts, taking the spotlight off foldable phones for the moment.

1 year at Rs 289