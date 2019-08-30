App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Fold will reportedly launch in South Korea on September 6

The Galaxy Fold could arrive in time for IFA 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While rumours have already started surfacing about the Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung’s first foldable handset is yet to receive a release date. In July, the South Korean smartphone maker confirmed that it would launch the Galaxy Fold in September. However, the exact release date remains unclear.

A media outlet recently reported that the Galaxy Fold would relaunch on September 6 to South Korean audiences. The report if accurate puts the relaunch date of the Galaxy Fold at the same time as Europe’s largest trade show commences in Berlin. This wouldn’t come as much of a surprise as IFA 2019 would serve as an excellent platform to relaunch the Galaxy Fold.

It seems that the long-drawn-out wait for Samsung to ship its first folding smartphone has finally ended. The Galaxy Fold was initially set to launch in April, but after flaws surfaced in review units, the company cancelled pre-orders and requested devices be shipped back. The report also doesn’t mention any timeline about a release date for global markets. Nevertheless, the United States and Chinese markets could also see a September release.

Close

The Galaxy Fold drew up much excitement at the Galaxy Unpacked event in February, debuting as the first practical folding phone. The recently launched Galaxy Note 10 series has impressed on all fronts, taking the spotlight off foldable phones for the moment.

related news

While the report about the launch is yet to be confirmed, Huawei’s Mate X is also expected to launch in September. This would put the pressure on Samsung to ousts its Chinese counterpart in being the first to launch a perfect folding smartphone. Check out our full comparison of the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X here.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 05:09 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.