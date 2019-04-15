Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch on April 16 in China

One of the most hyped launches this year was Samsung Galaxy Fold that was unveiled on February 20 during Samsung’s Unpacked event. Although the company had revealed the specifications of the first foldable smartphone, it had not announced its date of release. The wait is over as Samsung is launching the Galaxy Fold in China on April 16, a day after the US launch.

The Galaxy Fold is rumoured to be launched as Galaxy F in China. As per a TENAA listing, the Galaxy Fold with model number SM-F9000 would launch on April 4 in China.

The device was also spotted on China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CMIIT) which further confirmed that it will be soon launched in China.

However, amidst these reports, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Fold would launch on April 16 in China. There are no reports of the company launching the Galaxy S10 5G, which is launching in the US soon. The Galaxy Fold has a different design compared to its competitor — Huawei Mate X.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with two screens. The primary screen is a 4.8-inch HD+ screen which opens to a 7.3-inch QHD+ Infinity Flex display with a 12:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB Universal Flash Storage 3.0 (eUFS) that offers twice the read speeds as compared to other handsets. It packs two batteries with the total capacity of 4,380 mAh and has support for fast charging and reverse wireless charging.

For the camera, the Galaxy Fold has three sensors at the back and two on the front. The triple camera setup at the rear includes a 12MP f1.5 / f2.4 apertures wide-angle camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 16MP f2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP f2.4 telephoto lens with OIS and 2x optical zoom.

On the front, it houses a 10MP f2.2 lens and an 8MP f1.9 sensor. It runs on Android 9.0 and is 5G-ready.The device is priced at $1,980 in the US, and its India launch is confirmed this year, as stated by DJ Koh, CEO, and Head of IT and Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics