App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch on April 16 in China

There are no reports of the company launching the Galaxy S10 5G, which is launching in the US soon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

One of the most hyped launches this year was Samsung Galaxy Fold that was unveiled on February 20 during Samsung’s Unpacked event. Although the company had revealed the specifications of the first foldable smartphone, it had not announced its date of release. The wait is over as Samsung is launching the Galaxy Fold in China on April 16, a day after the US launch.

The Galaxy Fold is rumoured to be launched as Galaxy F in China. As per a TENAA listing, the Galaxy Fold with model number SM-F9000 would launch on April 4 in China.

The device was also spotted on China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CMIIT) which further confirmed that it will be soon launched in China.

However, amidst these reports, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Fold would launch on April 16 in China. There are no reports of the company launching the Galaxy S10 5G, which is launching in the US soon. The Galaxy Fold has a different design compared to its competitor — Huawei Mate X.

related news

To recall, Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with two screens. The primary screen is a 4.8-inch HD+ screen which opens to a 7.3-inch QHD+ Infinity Flex display with a 12:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB Universal Flash Storage 3.0 (eUFS) that offers twice the read speeds as compared to other handsets. It packs two batteries with the total capacity of 4,380 mAh and has support for fast charging and reverse wireless charging.  

For the camera, the Galaxy Fold has three sensors at the back and two on the front. The triple camera setup at the rear includes a 12MP f1.5 / f2.4 apertures wide-angle camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 16MP f2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP f2.4 telephoto lens with OIS and 2x optical zoom.

On the front, it houses a 10MP f2.2 lens and an 8MP f1.9 sensor. It runs on Android 9.0 and is 5G-ready.  The device is priced at $1,980 in the US, and its India launch is confirmed this year, as stated by DJ Koh, CEO, and Head of IT and Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 11:32 am

tags #Foldable smartphone #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy fold

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from th ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now officially 'single' after three y ...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are picking up projects that they can s ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Review: Sansa Stark looks confident ...

Kalank: Aira Gaira item song featuring Kriti Sanon gets Karan Johar a ...

Game of Thrones 8: Priyanka Chopra and her pooch Diana have a message ...

Happy Birthday Emma Watson: Times when the Harry Potter actor defined ...

Ayushmann Khurrana hasn't penned a song for Tahira Kashyap, yet!

'Priyanka Chopra's Sister-in-Law': What Indians Looked For in 'Game Of ...

‘Should I Die? Will it Satisfy You?’ Jaya Prada Wants Azam Khan Ba ...

UK City Puts Up Sign in Gujarati, Announces Rs 13,000 Fine to Stop Ind ...

First Ride Review: 2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon And Desert Sled

Fact Check: No, This Ain’t Video of Cash Seized at Karnataka Ministe ...

Prajnesh Gunneswaran Rises to Career-High Ranking of 80 in ATP Ranking ...

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Expected to Launch in ...

2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon and Desert Sled First Ride Review

Battle of Salem is Litmus Test That Would Determine EPS’s Future in ...

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

Will do anything to defeat Modi, Shah: Kejriwal on alliance with Congr ...

China-US trade talks nearing final round, says US Treasury Secretary S ...

BJP lines up Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath for campaign in ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains, Nifty above 11,650; TCS gains, In ...

TCS gains on strong March-quarter results

Infosys shares dive 5% after Q4 results

Metropolis Healthcare lists at 9% premium over issue price

'Azam Khan has crossed all limits, people will not forgive him for thi ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

Govt says Le Monde report linking Rafale deal with Reliance tax relief ...

Jet Airways crisis: Crucial day for airline as lenders meet today; fin ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Premier League: Unstoppable Liverpool continue resurgence as toothless ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.