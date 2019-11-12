Samsung Galaxy Fold sells out within minutes in China

The Galaxy Fold is undoubtedly one of the best innovations of 2019. However, Samsung’s first foldable smartphone has been marred in controversy, following its launch and immediate recall. Since then, the South Korean smartphone maker has fixed earlier defects and relaunched the device in markets around the world.

Among those markets, the Galaxy Fold is doing particularly well in China. When the company first relaunched the Galaxy Fold in China on November 8, all units sold out within five minutes, according to Samsung’s official Weibo page. What’s more surprising is that unlike your regular smartphones, the Galaxy Fold is a CNY15,999 (Approx. Rs 1,63,700) handset.

The second sale of the Galaxy Fold in Chinese markets took place on November 11, and once again, the Fold sold out within a couple of minutes. However, Samsung didn’t get into much of the details about the number of units of the Galaxy Fold in the second batch, while the first batch reportedly had 20K units. Although we doubt the number of total units sold is very high.

The speed at which the Galaxy Fold sold out wouldn’t have been that impressive if not for its massive price tag. What’s even more surprising is that the Galaxy Fold doesn’t offer 5G connectivity. The South Korean giant is announcing a second foldable smartphone in China on the November 19 in the form of the W20, a device which will offer 5G connectivity and looks identical to the Galaxy Fold from the picture in the invite,