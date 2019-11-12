App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Fold sells out within minutes in China

Despite another 5G foldable smartphones on the way in under 10 days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Galaxy Fold is undoubtedly one of the best innovations of 2019. However, Samsung’s first foldable smartphone has been marred in controversy, following its launch and immediate recall. Since then, the South Korean smartphone maker has fixed earlier defects and relaunched the device in markets around the world.

Among those markets, the Galaxy Fold is doing particularly well in China. When the company first relaunched the Galaxy Fold in China on November 8, all units sold out within five minutes, according to Samsung’s official Weibo page. What’s more surprising is that unlike your regular smartphones, the Galaxy Fold is a CNY15,999 (Approx. Rs 1,63,700) handset.

The second sale of the Galaxy Fold in Chinese markets took place on November 11, and once again, the Fold sold out within a couple of minutes. However, Samsung didn’t get into much of the details about the number of units of the Galaxy Fold in the second batch, while the first batch reportedly had 20K units. Although we doubt the number of total units sold is very high.

Close

The speed at which the Galaxy Fold sold out wouldn’t have been that impressive if not for its massive price tag. What’s even more surprising is that the Galaxy Fold doesn’t offer 5G connectivity. The South Korean giant is announcing a second foldable smartphone in China on the November 19 in the form of the W20, a device which will offer 5G connectivity and looks identical to the Galaxy Fold from the picture in the invite,

related news

As of now, it seems like “second time’s a charm for Samsung”. Check out all the details about the Samsung Galaxy Fold here.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 05:47 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.