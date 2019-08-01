Samsung Galaxy Fold likely to relaunch during September third week

Samsung is reportedly relaunching the Galaxy Fold during the third week of September. Samsung has confirmed that it would launch the foldable smartphone in September without mentioning any date.

It is reported that Samsung would re-release the Galaxy Fold between September 18-20. The report comes from the company’s home country which states that Samsung is in talks with local telecom operators.

The Investor reported that the Galaxy Fold would first arrive in South Korea with a limited number of units ranging between 20,000 and 30,000. After the South Korean launch, the Galaxy Fold would release in the United Kingdom, followed by Germany and France.

Late last month, Samsung confirmed the relaunch of Galaxy Fold in September. After all the cracking and screen-blackouts, Samsung assured that it has fixed all the issues and carried out multiple tests on the Galaxy Fold.

The improvements include extending the top protective layer beyond the bezel, making it an integral part of the display that should not be removed. Samsung has reduced the space between the hinge area and the display and added new protection caps at the top and bottom to fix this issue. The company has also included more metal layers below the Infinity Flex display to add more protection.

Apart from these hardware improvements, Samsung has stated that it has also worked upon improving the user experience on the Galaxy Fold. These improvements mainly include optimising more apps and service for the foldable phone.