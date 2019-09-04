Samsung Galaxy A90 5G launched with triple cameras, Snapdragon 855 SoC

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A90 5G in South Korea. The Galaxy A90 is the first Galaxy A-series smartphone to get 5G and Samsung DeX support. As rumoured, the Galaxy A90 5G features a water-drop notch instead of an all-screen design like the Galaxy A80.

The Galaxy A90 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. As stated earlier, the Galaxy A90 has a water-drop notch and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The rear panel is slightly unusual with the top-half sporting a gradient finish, whereas the bottom half has a plain finish in White. The Black colour variant’s rear panel has the opposite finish.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A90 5G features Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB only on the 6GB RAM variant.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A90 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor. The other two cameras include an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP depth sensor.

For selfies, there is a 32MP f/2.0 front-facing camera inside the water-drop notch.

The Galaxy A90 5G packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy A90 5G has been launched as an affordable 5G smartphone in South Korea. Samsung is also rumoured to launch the Galaxy Fold very soon.