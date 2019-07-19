Samsung Galaxy A80 vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Specs, Features and Price

Samsung has launched its most premium Galaxy A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A80. With a price tag of Rs 47,990, the Galaxy A80 competes directly with the OnePlus 7 Pro and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom.

Parameters Samsung Galaxy A80 OnePlus 7 Pro Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Display 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED New Infinity display with a 1080 * 2400 resolution. 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED QHD+ display with a 1440 * 3120 resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC RAM 8GB 6GB / 8GB / 12GB 6GB/ 8GB Storage 128GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0 Standard) 128GB / 256GB Camera Pop-up rotating triple camera for Rear and Front: 48MP f/2.0 + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide sensor + TOF Camera Rear: 48 MP, f/1.6 + 8 MP, f/2.4 + 16 MP, f/2.2 Front: 16 MP, f/2.0 Rear: 48 MP, f/1.7 + 13 MP, f/3.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2 Close Front: 16 MP, f/2.0 Battery 3,700 mAh with 25W fast-charging via USB Type-C 4,000 mAh with 30W WARP fast-charging via USB Type-C 4,065mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging via USB Type-C Biometrics In-display fingerprint scanner Face unlock, In-display fingerprint scanner Face unlock, In-display fingerprint scanner Operating system Android Pie based One UI Android Pie based Oxygen OS. Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Price Rs 47,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant Rs 48,990 for 6GB + 128GB variant Rs 39,990 for 6GB + 128GB variant

All three smartphones come with a no-notch display and offer different types of pop-up mechanism for the front camera. With the specs that the Galaxy A80 boasts, does it have what it takes to beat the OnePlus 7 Pro or the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom? Let’s find out.

If we look at the display, the OnePlus 7 Pro is the clear winner here for offering the highest resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A80 offers the same screen size but is limited to a Full HD+ resolution.

Samsung is betting on the Galaxy A80’s camera capabilities. The smartphone offers a pop-up flip triple-camera setup that Samsung claims can provide quality selfie shots, as well. The Ultra-wide sensor for the front camera which is not found on either of its competition makes the Galaxy A80 a good option for selfie lovers.

When it comes to zooming capabilities, the Reno 10x Zoom offers 10x Hybrid Zoom with its periscope setup. The feature is in its early stages and is bound to improve. In our Reno 10x Zoom review, we found that after zooming the camera to 10x, we could still get decent details.

Performance specs of the Galaxy A80 do not seem right when compared to the price. For the same price, the OnePlus 7 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom offer a Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Reno 10x Zoom also offers 8GB RAM and 256GB for Rs 2,000 more than the Galaxy A80.

The battery on the Galaxy A80 is the smallest. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom offers a marginally larger battery than the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, real-world tests can help decide which one amongst the three is the battery-champ.