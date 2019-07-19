App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A80 vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Specs, Features and Price

All three smartphones come with a no-notch display and offer different types of pop-up mechanism for the front camera.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung has launched its most premium Galaxy A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A80. With a price tag of Rs 47,990, the Galaxy A80 competes directly with the OnePlus 7 Pro and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom.

All three smartphones come with a no-notch display and offer different types of pop-up mechanism for the front camera. With the specs that the Galaxy A80 boasts, does it have what it takes to beat the OnePlus 7 Pro or the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom? Let’s find out.
ParametersSamsung Galaxy A80OnePlus 7 ProOppo Reno 10x Zoom
Display6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED New Infinity display with a 1080 * 2400 resolution. 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED QHD+ display with a 1440 * 3120 resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
RAM8GB6GB / 8GB / 12GB6GB/ 8GB
Storage128GB128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0 Standard)128GB / 256GB
CameraPop-up rotating triple camera for Rear and Front: 48MP f/2.0 + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide sensor + TOF Camera

Rear: 48 MP, f/1.6 + 8 MP, f/2.4 + 16 MP, f/2.2

Front: 16 MP, f/2.0

Rear: 48 MP, f/1.7 + 13 MP, f/3.0 + 8 MP, f/2.2

Close
Front: 16 MP, f/2.0
Battery3,700 mAh with 25W fast-charging via USB Type-C4,000 mAh with 30W WARP fast-charging via USB Type-C4,065mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging via USB Type-C
BiometricsIn-display fingerprint scannerFace unlock, In-display fingerprint scannerFace unlock, In-display fingerprint scanner
Operating systemAndroid Pie based One UIAndroid Pie based Oxygen OS.Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
PriceRs 47,999 for 8GB + 128GB  variantRs 48,990 for 6GB + 128GB  variantRs 39,990 for 6GB + 128GB variant

If we look at the display, the OnePlus 7 Pro is the clear winner here for offering the highest resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A80 offers the same screen size but is limited to a Full HD+ resolution.

related news

Samsung is betting on the Galaxy A80’s camera capabilities. The smartphone offers a pop-up flip triple-camera setup that Samsung claims can provide quality selfie shots, as well. The Ultra-wide sensor for the front camera which is not found on either of its competition makes the Galaxy A80 a good option for selfie lovers.

When it comes to zooming capabilities, the Reno 10x Zoom offers 10x Hybrid Zoom with its periscope setup. The feature is in its early stages and is bound to improve. In our Reno 10x Zoom review, we found that after zooming the camera to 10x, we could still get decent details.

Performance specs of the Galaxy A80 do not seem right when compared to the price. For the same price, the OnePlus 7 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom offer a Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Reno 10x Zoom also offers 8GB RAM and 256GB for Rs 2,000 more than the Galaxy A80.

The battery on the Galaxy A80 is the smallest. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom offers a marginally larger battery than the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, real-world tests can help decide which one amongst the three is the battery-champ.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 02:15 pm

tags #OnePlus #Oppo #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.