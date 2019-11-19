App
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A80: New storage variant spotted on TENAA, may launch soon

The Galaxy A80 recently received an Rs 8,000 price cut and now retails for Rs 39,990 in India. For this price, users get 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt memory with no expandable storage support

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung launched the Galaxy A80 for Rs 48,990 in India earlier this year. The smartphone came in a single 8GB+128GB variant. The South Korean conglomerate may soon launch a new storage variant of the Galaxy A80.

The Galaxy A80 with 256GB storage was recently spotted on the TENAA website. The smartphone with model number SM-A8050 was certified on November 12. Other than additional storage, the new variant has the same specifications as the 128GB variant.

The launch date of this new storage variant is currently unknown.

The Galaxy A80 recently received an Rs 8,000 price cut and now retails for Rs 39,990 in India. For this price, users get 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt memory with no expandable storage support.

Samsung Galaxy A80 features a unique design. The smartphone has an all-screen look with a pop-up rotating camera. The triple-camera setup on the back features a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor, an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 3D depth sensor. The rear camera module pops-up and flips 180-degrees, doubling up as the front camera. 

Other specifications include a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Galaxy A80 has an in-display fingerprint scanner for securely unlocking the device.

Performance is handled by a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a 3,700 mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging on the Galaxy A80.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 11:04 am

tags #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

