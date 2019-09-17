Samsung Galaxy A70s price revealed before launch, could pack 5,000 mAh battery

Samsung could soon launch the Galaxy A70s in India. The Galaxy A70s was recently spotted in a poster alongside the already-launched Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s in India. While the launch date remains unknown, we have some details about the specifications and pricing of the Galaxy A70s.

According to a 91Mobiles report, Galaxy A70s would be launched in India for Rs 32,990. The smartphone is also said to have a beefy 5,000 mAh battery. As far as optics go, the Galaxy A70s could get Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 64MP sensor.

The Galaxy A70s was recently spotted on Geekbench which suggested that it would get powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Galaxy A70s is expected to run on Android 9 based One UI out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A70s was recently spotted in a poster alongside the Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s. The Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s are already available in India for Rs 16,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

Galaxy A30s features an Exynos 7904 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V Display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. There is a triple camera setup with a 25MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 5MP depth sensor. The notch on the front houses a 20MP camera.

Galaxy A50s, on the other hand, has the new Exynos 9611 (10nm chipset) octa-core processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The A50s also gets a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device also gets a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.