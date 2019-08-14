App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy A30s and A50s get certified on Wi-Fi Alliance, launch imminent

Both the smartphones have received Wi-Fi certification, which hints an imminent launch.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

After the launch of the Galaxy A10s, Samsung is preparing to introduce new ’s’ variants of the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. Both these smartphones are expected to get incremental upgrades. The latest development on these two smartphones is that they have received a certification on the Wi-Fi Alliance website.

The Wi-Fi Alliance listing does not reveal much except the smartphones running on Android 9.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi capabilities. However, Geekbench listings have revealed that the Galaxy A30s with the model number SM-A307FN would feature a 1.59GHz Exynos 7885 SoC with 3GB RAM and triple camera setup. 

Other details include the same 6.4-inch display and a 4,000 mAh battery found on the Galaxy A30. A previous report suggests that Galaxy A30s would sport an Infinity-V display, instead of an Infinity-U display found on Galaxy A30.

The Galaxy A50s, on the other hand, is rumoured to have an Exynos 9610 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. Geekbench listings in the past have shown the Galaxy A50s sporting similar specifications as mentioned before. It is also expected to get improved cameras and a bigger battery. 

A fresh AnTuTu listing reveals that it would have a Mali-G72 for graphics with 4GB RAM and 64GB in-built memory. Other details of the Galaxy A50s remain unknown at the moment.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

