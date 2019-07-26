Samsung Galaxy A10s to launch in India next week for Rs 7,990: Report

A day after its visit on the Android Enterprise website, the Samsung Galaxy A10s is reportedly launching in India next week. The smartphone is a new variant of the Galaxy A10, which was launched earlier this year in India.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Samsung will be launching the Galaxy A10s in India next week. Although the report does not mention an exact date, it claims that the Galaxy A10s would be priced Rs 7,990. The Galaxy A10 was launched in India for Rs 8,490 but now retails for Rs 7,990.

Some of the leaked specs include a 6.2-inch display HD+ display with a water-drop notch, a dual-camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy A10s would get an 8MP f/2.0 front camera. It is also expected to get a larger 4,000 mAh battery.

It is rumoured that the Galaxy A10s would get powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The processor would be paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Another upgrade on the Galaxy A10s over the Galaxy A10 is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It would boot on Android 9.0 based One UI out of the box.

Samsung is yet to officially announce the launch date of the Galaxy A10s.