Samsung Galaxy A01 spotted on US FCC website

The US FCC website has also listed the schematics of the Galaxy A01 that suggest a dual-camera setup.
Samsung is reportedly working on a new Galaxy A-series smartphone. The device, dubbed as the Galaxy A01, will be an entry-level phone targeted towards budget buyers. The Galaxy A01 with the model number SM-A015F/ SM-A015F/DS has been spotted on the US FCC website which also reveals some specifications.
The US FCC website has also listed the schematics of the Galaxy A01 that suggest a dual-camera setup. The resolution and other details of the rear camera are currently unknown.
The back panel does not have a fingerprint scanner, which could mean that the Galaxy A01 will have face unlock or an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is also unlikely considering its an entry-level smartphone.
The listing also reveals that Galaxy A01 would come with a 3,000 mAh battery. There is no word on the fast charging support though.
Another listing on the Geekbench website reveals that Galaxy A01 will boot on Android 10 out-of-the-box. There will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 2GB RAM.Other specifications of the Galaxy A01 are currently unknown. Samsung is also rumoured to be working on the Galaxy A51 that is reportedly under production in India. Recent leaks suggest that Galaxy A51 will have an L-shaped quad-camera array, a Note 10-like 6.5-inch Super AMOLED punch-hole screen and an Exynos 9611 SoC.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.