Samsung Galaxy A01 spotted on US FCC website

Samsung is reportedly working on a new Galaxy A-series smartphone. The device, dubbed as the Galaxy A01, will be an entry-level phone targeted towards budget buyers. The Galaxy A01 with the model number SM-A015F/ SM-A015F/DS has been spotted on the US FCC website which also reveals some specifications.

The US FCC website has also listed the schematics of the Galaxy A01 that suggest a dual-camera setup. The resolution and other details of the rear camera are currently unknown.

The back panel does not have a fingerprint scanner, which could mean that the Galaxy A01 will have face unlock or an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is also unlikely considering its an entry-level smartphone.

The listing also reveals that Galaxy A01 would come with a 3,000 mAh battery. There is no word on the fast charging support though.

Another listing on the Geekbench website reveals that Galaxy A01 will boot on Android 10 out-of-the-box. There will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 2GB RAM.