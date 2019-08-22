Samsung files patent for a vertically-folding smartphone

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold. As we wait for the exact launch date in September, Samsung seems to have started working on a new foldable smartphone with a different design. A patent filed by Samsung suggests that it could launch a vertically-folding smartphone.

Images in the patent reveal that Samsung could be working on a foldable smartphone with a sliding mechanism. The patent was first spotted by LetsGoDigital,

The report shows render sketches of what the Samsung foldable smartphone could look like.

The foldable smartphone would fold outwards, like the Huawei Mate X. When folded, the smartphone’s smaller screen would still function for performing certain tasks. These tasks could be for switching between music tracks or checking notifications.

Samsung’s foldable smartphone may seem similar to the upcoming Motorola Razr, but its mechanism differs. The patent’s images show the hinge on the sides of the smartphone, which could possibly allow the display to fold or unfold inwards or outwards.

The Razr, on the other hand, is expected to have a z-hinge with a single flexible display that would fold twice. Meaning there was be three displays, and the third screen could be used in phone mode when it is wrapped.