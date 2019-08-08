Samsung explains why it killed the 3.5mm headphone jack with the Galaxy Note 10-series

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ at its ‘Unpacked’ event in New York. The smartphones come loaded with flagship specifications and features, but bid goodbye to one feature- the headphone jack.

With the Galaxy Note 10, Samsung joins the league to smartphone manufacturers to have officially ditched the headphone jack. Samsung stated it had to do so to make more room for other things.

The first reason why Samsung decided to ditch the headphone jack is for a bigger battery.

The Galaxy Note 10 has a 3,400 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Note 10+ has a 4,300 mAh battery. A company representative told The Verge that removing the headphone jack resulted in nearly 100 mAh or 2-3 percent more battery capacity on the Galaxy Note 10 lineup.

Removing the headphone jack also helped Samsung improve the haptic vibration system on the Note 10-series. Since there is no hollow cavity inside the Note 10 now, it would help give better haptic feedback.

Samsung took a dig when Apple removed the headphone jack from its iPhones and started offering dongles. Three years later, Note 10 joins the league of flagship devices that no longer have the audio jack. Samsung, in its defence, stated that it is offering USB Type-C earphones inside the box with the Galaxy Note 10 (without a dongle/adapter).