Samsung deletes 'ingenius' ads mocking Apple after removing headphone jack from Galaxy Note 10 series

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 10-series with new features and flagship-grade specifications. It also seems like Samsung is inspired by Apple and decided to borrow specific design cues, like removing the headphone jack. After trolling Apple over the years for removing the audio jack, Samsung has quietly deleted its ‘ingenius’ series of ads from YouTube.

Samsung and Apple have been arch-rivals in the smartphone business. Both the companies have taken a dig at each other in a bid to showcase product superiority. While Apple chose billboards and ad hoardings, Samsung’s ‘ingenius’ series of ads on YouTube were quite popular.

The South Korean giant had taken a dig when Apple removed the 3.5mm jack from iPhone 7. Samsung, like many other manufacturers, still had the audio jack on its flagships.

To have some fun (and hopefully, even attract customers), Samsung released a video wherein a customer questioned the sales representative about using a 3.5mm jack earphone with the iPhone 7.

The Apple sales representative then informed the customer about buying multiple dongles to charge and listen to music on his earphones at the same time.

The Galaxy-smartphone maker also trolled Apple for having a wide notch on the top of the displays. Currently, Samsung flagships have a notch (although a smaller punch-hole) for the front camera.

However, not all troll-ads have been deleted. Samsung Malaysia still has an ‘Upgrade to Galaxy’ available on its YouTube channel. The video compares the features of the then iPhone’s camera, water resistance, screen size, and some other parameters to show Galaxy as the superior smartphone.