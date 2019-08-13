Samsung announces budget Galaxy A10s with 4,000 mAh battery and dual cameras

Samsung’s Galaxy A series has seen much success in the price-competitive smartphone markets like India and China. The Galaxy A10, A20, A30, and A50 are designed to offer consumers an excellent value-for-money proposition. The South Korean giant recently announced another entrant to the Galaxy A series in the form of the Galaxy A10s.

The newest Galaxy A series handset is a basically a Galaxy A10 with a few upgrades.

What’s new?

The Galaxy A10s will be powered by a 2.0Ghz octa-core processor, which is an upgrade from the Exynos 7884 chipset that clocks at 1.65Ghz.

It packs a larger 4,000 mAh battery as compared to the 3,400 mAh battery capacity on the standard A10.

Samsung's latest budget A-series handset also gets a much-needed rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The A10s gets a dual rear camera setup as compared to the single lens on the standard A10. Samsung has added a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back as opposed to the singe 13-megapixel f/1.9 camera lens on the A10.

The final upgrade comes to the A10s is on the front with Samsung opting for an 8-megapixel sensor rather than a 5-megapixel camera.

What stays the same?

The Galaxy A10s will feature 2GB of RAM and 32GB of in-built storage. The device’s sports a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V LCD panel with a V-shaped notch on the top. The A10s will run on the latest Android Pie out-of-the-box with Samsung's One UI on top. Samsung’s latest Galaxy A series handset will be available in Green, Red, Blue, and Black colours.