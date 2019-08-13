Samsung announces budget Galaxy A10s with 4,000 mAh battery and dual cameras

Samsung latest budget A series handset also gets a much-needed rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Samsung’s Galaxy A series has seen much success in the price-competitive smartphone markets like India and China. The Galaxy A10, A20, A30, and A50 are designed to offer consumers an excellent value-for-money proposition. The South Korean giant recently announced another entrant to the Galaxy A series in the form of the Galaxy A10s.
The newest Galaxy A series handset is a basically a Galaxy A10 with a few upgrades.
What’s new?
The Galaxy A10s will be powered by a 2.0Ghz octa-core processor, which is an upgrade from the Exynos 7884 chipset that clocks at 1.65Ghz.
It packs a larger 4,000 mAh battery as compared to the 3,400 mAh battery capacity on the standard A10.
Samsung's latest budget A-series handset also gets a much-needed rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The A10s gets a dual rear camera setup as compared to the single lens on the standard A10. Samsung has added a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back as opposed to the singe 13-megapixel f/1.9 camera lens on the A10.
The final upgrade comes to the A10s is on the front with Samsung opting for an 8-megapixel sensor rather than a 5-megapixel camera.
What stays the same?
The Galaxy A10s will feature 2GB of RAM and 32GB of in-built storage. The device’s sports a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V LCD panel with a V-shaped notch on the top. The A10s will run on the latest Android Pie out-of-the-box with Samsung's One UI on top. Samsung’s latest Galaxy A series handset will be available in Green, Red, Blue, and Black colours.While Samsung hasn’t announced the price of the upcoming Galaxy A10s, we expect it to fall in the Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 price range, similar to the standard A10.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.