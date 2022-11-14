Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptic tweets amid FTX tumult: 'Hacked or...?'

Sam Bankman-Fried, the fallen billionaire whose cryptocurrency platform FTX filed for bankruptcy, sent out cryptic posts from his Twitter account, leading his followings to suspect that his account may have been hacked.

Two tweets went out from his account in the span of an hour, with the first tweet saying “1) What”.

The second post simply says “H”.

“Pretty sure he was either hacked or trolling,” another Twitter user said. Many others said Bankman-Fried is “pretending” that his account has been hacked.

“Where is our money,” asked Nefu.eth, the founder of an NFT (Non-fungible token) platform.

Last week, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, lost his billionaire status overnight as his personal wealth plummeted nearly 94 per cent to $991.5 million in a single day. The fall in his fortune came after the 30-year-old announced that his crypto exchange was being bought by rival Binance. Binance later pulled out of the deal.

The company, which filed for bankruptcy, said it had taken action to halt what it said were "unauthorized transactions." This comes a day after Bankman-Fried resigned.

The Bahamas, a tax haven where the troubled cryptocurrency platform FTX has its headquarters, is probing the company following the developments in the past week.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE