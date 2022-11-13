 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sam Bankman-Fried denies reports that he fled the Bahamas

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 13, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

Sam Bankman-Fried has stepped down as CEO of the now bankrupt FTX exchange, taking responsibility for its crisis.

Amid the crisis at crypto exchange FTX, reports are swirling on social media about former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried fleeing the Bahamas, where the company is based.

On November 12, Swedish flight tracking website Flightradar24, tweeted a map showing a plane taking off from Nassau in the Bahamas and flying towards Argentina.

It wrote: "According to tweets the founder and former CEO of @FTX_Official is en route to Argentina after the FTX collapse earlier this week."

Some social media users pointed out there was "zero confirmation or evidence" that Sam Bankman-Fried was on the plane.

 

Bankman-Fried denied fleeing when Reuters reached out to him asking whether he had  jetted off to Argentina.

He had stepped down as CEO of embattled crypto exchange FTX, taking responsibility for the crisis. "I f***** up, and should have done better, " he tweeted on November 10.

The company had to file for bankruptcy and lost several valuable partnerships.

Bankman-Fried, once praised for his rapid rise to the top, saw his assets crash from $16 billion to zero within less than a week in what media reports called one of the biggest-ever destructions of wealth in history.

(With inputs from Reuters)

first published: Nov 13, 2022 01:01 pm
