'I didn't steal funds': 10 quotes from Sam Bankman-Fried's blog on FTX crash

Sam Bankman-Fried, the fallen founder of cryptocurrency platform FTX, said he did not steal money and blamed the collapse of his now-bankrupt FTX exchange on other factors. In a blogpost, he said the FTX US remains fully solvent and that it should be able to return all customers’ funds. Lawyers handling the bankruptcy of FTX said they had recovered $5 billion in assets in their efforts to salvage funds from the firm. The 30-year-old lost his billionaire status overnight last November as his personal wealth plummeted nearly 94 per cent to $991.5 million in a single day. The fall in his fortune came after he announced that his crypto exchange was being bought by rival Binance. Binance later pulled out of the deal.
Here are 10 points Sam Bankman-Fried made in his blogpost:
- “I didn’t steal funds, and I certainly didn’t stash billions away. Nearly all of my assets were and still are utilizable to backstop FTX customers.”
- “It’s ridiculous that FTX US users haven’t been made whole and gotten their funds back yet.”
- “FTX US remains fully solvent and should be able to return all customers’ funds. FTX International has many billions of dollars of assets, and I am dedicating nearly all of my personal assets to customers.”
- “Had FTX International been given a few weeks, it could likely have utilized its illiquid assets and equity to raise enough financing to make customers substantially whole.”
- “…if FTX International were to reboot, there would be a real possibility of customers being made substantially whole.”
- “Many of my personal passwords are still being held by the Chapter 11 team–to say nothing about data.”
- “…as Alameda became illiquid, FTX International did as well, because Alameda had a margin position open on FTX; and the run on the bank turned that illiquidity into insolvency.”
- “I have a lot more to say–about why Alameda failed to hedge, what happened with FTX US, what led to the Chapter 11 process, S&C, and more. But at least this is a start.”
- “FTX International was a non-US exchange. It was run outside the US, regulated outside the US, incorporated outside the US, and took non-US customers.”
- “I have, for instance, offered to contribute nearly all of my personal shares in Robinhood to customers–or 100%, if the Chapter 11 team would honor my D&O legal expense indemnification.”