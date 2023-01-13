'I didn't steal funds': 10 quotes from Sam Bankman-Fried's blog on FTX crash

Sam Bankman-Fried, the fallen founder of cryptocurrency platform FTX, said he did not steal money and blamed the collapse of his now-bankrupt FTX exchange on other factors. In a blogpost, he said the FTX US remains fully solvent and that it should be able to return all customers’ funds. Lawyers handling the bankruptcy of FTX said they had recovered $5 billion in assets in their efforts to salvage funds from the firm. The 30-year-old lost his billionaire status overnight last November as his personal wealth plummeted nearly 94 per cent to $991.5 million in a single day. The fall in his fortune came after he announced that his crypto exchange was being bought by rival Binance. Binance later pulled out of the deal.

Here are 10 points Sam Bankman-Fried made in his blogpost: