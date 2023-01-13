'I didn't steal funds': 10 quotes from Sam Bankman-Fried's blog on FTX crash

FTX Founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the fallen founder of cryptocurrency platform FTX, said he did not steal money and blamed the collapse of his now-bankrupt FTX exchange on other factors. In a blogpost, he said the FTX US remains fully solvent and that it should be able to return all customers’ funds. Lawyers handling the bankruptcy of FTX said they had recovered $5 billion in assets in their efforts to salvage funds from the firm. The 30-year-old lost his billionaire status overnight last November as his personal wealth plummeted nearly 94 per cent to $991.5 million in a single day. The fall in his fortune came after he announced that his crypto exchange was being bought by rival Binance. Binance later pulled out of the deal.