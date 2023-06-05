OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to visit India this week

Sam Altman will visit India as part of a six-nation tour.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is expected to visit India as part of a six-nation tour that also includes the likes of Jordan and Qatar., later this week. Altman shared the news on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

"excited to visit israel, jordan, qatar, the uae, india, and south korea this week!," Altman wrote on Twitter.



excited to visit israel, jordan, qatar, the uae, india, and south korea this week! — Sam Altman (@sama) June 4, 2023

Despite Altman stating that India was a part of his tour, it is still unclear as to when exactly he would visit the country and which part of India he would be in during his visit to India.

Altman's tweet generated several responses, some of whom who wanted to know about his schedule in India.

"What's your schedule like in India?," a user wrote.

"Welcome to India Sam , more people use ChatGPT, any possible meeting where we can listen to you," a second user wrote.

OpenAI has been in the news in the last 12 months for the launch of its artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT, which can produce prose and poetry on command.

In January 2023, software giant Microsoft announced a multibillion investment in the company.

"Today, we are announcing the third phase of our long-term partnership with OpenAI through a multiyear, multibillion dollar investment to accelerate AI breakthroughs to ensure these benefits are broadly shared with the world," a statement on the company's blog read.

