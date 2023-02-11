 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CEO behind ChatGPT shares startup success tips: 'Great founders don't...'

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 11, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

How founders can set themselves up for success, according to Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman.

If you are in the process of launching a startup or finding ways to scale up your business, Sam Altman has sound advice for you. He is the CEO of the firm behind the hottest technology of recent times -- ChatGPT.

Sam Altman was among the several entrepreneurs, including Tesla boss Elon Musk, who founded ChatGPT creator OpenAI in 2015. Cut to 2022, they unveiled ChatGPT -- a chatbot that has taken the world by storm with its ability to write essays and codes and answer just about any question within seconds.

Before OpenAI's founding, Altman had delivered a lecture at Stanford University on how to create a successful startup. Here are the key takeaways, that many will find relevant even today.

Find an idea you are compelled to explore