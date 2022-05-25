Texas shooter, 18, posted gun pics on Instagram days before chilling attack

The gunman who opened fire at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, killing at least 19 children, was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. He had posted pictures of guns on Instagram just days before the shooting. Ramos was killed by law enforcement authorities who responded to the shooting, said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

On Tuesday, Salvador Ramos carried out one of the deadliest school shootings in nearly a decade as he went from classroom to classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a small community near the Mexican border in Texas. At least 19 children and two adults were killed in the shooting, including one teacher.

Days before the chilling attack, Ramos had shared photos of assault rifles and ammunition to his Instagram account, which has since been taken down. A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Instagram, confirmed to Newsweek that Ramos’s account was deleted after he was identified as the shooter.

Details of the shooting are still emerging. What authorities know so far is that Ramos shot his 66-year-old grandmother before carrying out the massacre at Robb Elementary School.

After firing at his grandmother, Salvador Ramos fled the scene in a car wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with a rifle, said Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to news agency AFP. He then crashed near a ditch outside Robb Elementary School, got out, and headed for the school, where he went from classroom to classroom, shooting his firearm.



Ramos had purchased the guns on his 18th birthday, said Roland Gutierrez, a Texas state senator who was briefed by the Texas Rangers, according to Sky News.

Investigators were working to obtain "detailed background information on the subject, his motive, the types of weapons used, the legal authority to possess them, and conduct a comprehensive crime-scene investigation and reconstruction," Texas Governor Greg Abbot said.

(With inputs from AFP)