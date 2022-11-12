Your chance to buy an entire Spanish village for Rs 2 crore. Here’s how

A Spanish village with more than 40 homes is on sale for the astounding price of €260,000 – or roughly Rs 2 crore.

Salto de Castro is located on the border between Spain and Portugal – about a three hour drive from Madrid. Abandoned for more than three decades, the buildings of the village have fallen into disrepair.

According to BBC, the village has 44 homes, a hotel, a church, a school, a municipal swimming pool, a sports area and an old Civil Guard barracks.

A man from Galicia had bought Salto de Castro in the early 2000s with the intention of turning it into a tourist destination. The recession of 2008 forced him to put his plans on hold.

“The owner had the dream of having a hotel here but it was all put on hold,” said Ronnie Rodríguez, of Royal Invest, the company representing the owner. “He would still like the project to come true.”

The owner, who is in his 80s, said: "I am selling because I am an urban-dweller and cannot maintain the upkeep" of the village. He made this statement on the Idealista website where the village is listed for sale.

According to BBC, one potential buyer has already put down money to reserve it. The village has gone on sale for €260,000 (£227,000) which equals about Rs 2 crore. For comparison, a quick search reveals this is less than the cost of several apartments in New Delhi.

Those interested can contact Rodríguez here.

However, whoever ends up buying Salto de Castro would need to pump money into the village for its upkeep.

According to Idealista: "The investment required in order to make the village 100% workable and to become profitable would not exceed €2m."