Salman Rushdie attacks Roald Dahl rewrites as 'absurd censorship'

AFP
Feb 21, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST

Novelist Salman Rushdie led condemnations Monday of Roald Dahl's children's books being re-edited for a modern audience, calling it "absurd censorship" by "bowdlerising sensitivity police".

Publishers Puffin have made hundreds of reported changes to characters and language in Dahl's stories including making the diminutive Oompa-Loompas in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" gender neutral and calling Augustus Gloop enormous rather than fat.

Mrs Twit in "The Twits" is also no longer ugly, but beastly instead, while the Cloud-Men in "James and the Giant Peach" are now "Cloud-People".

The criticism comes amid a growing trend for publishers to employ so-called "sensitivity readers" who work alongside editors to identify references to gender, race, weight, violence or mental health that might offend readers.