'An idiot': Salman Rushdie on man who stabbed him with knife

Moneycontrol News
Feb 07, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Salman Rushdie was blinded in his right eye and his left hand was badly injured after a man stabbed him onstage during a lecture in New York state last August. His new novel, 'Victory City', will be out soon.

Celebrated author Salman Rushdie said he feels lucky to have survived last year’s brutal stabbing at a literary event in the US that left him blinded in one eye. Rushdie, 75, was blinded in his right eye and his left hand was badly injured after a man stabbed him onstage during a lecture in New York state last August.

The Booker Prize-winning author of “Midnight’s Children” and “The Satanic Verses”, in his first interview nearly six months since the attack, said he has struggled to write and has suffered nightmares.

"All I've seen is his idiotic interview in the New York Post," Rushdie told the New Yorker about his attacker. "Which only an idiot would do."

Rushdie said he feels no anger towards his 24-year-old attacker.