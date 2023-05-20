Salman Khan to build 19-storey, sea-facing hotel in Mumbai: report

Salman Khan reportedly has plans to develop a hotel in Mumbai's Carter Road area

Salman Khan plans to build a 19-storey hotel at a prime location in Mumbai, the Times of India has learned. The BMC has approved plans for a hotel on a sea-facing Carter Road plot that is owned by the actor’s mother, Salma Khan.

Salman Khan’s family is just one of the several Bollywood families that have invested heavily in real estate. In 2011, the actor’s father Salim Khan had told TOI in an interview that he buys properties “all the time” for his family – including for his son Salman.

The plans for a 19-storey hotel have been approved for the plot which once housed the residential Starlet Cooperative Housing Society. It is believed that the Khan family initially planned to redevelop it as a residential building but seems to have now changed their mind.

Sapre & Associates, the architect firm representing the Khans, submitted revised plans for a “commercial centrally air-conditioned building with a height of 69.90 metres.”

The plans reveal that the 19-storey building will house a café and a restaurant on the first and second floors. The third floor will be dedicated to a gym and swimming pool, the fourth will be used as a service floor, while the fifth and sixth floors will have a convention centre. Floors seven to 19 will be used for the hotel, according to Times of India.

In April this year, it was reported that Salman Khan has leased out a flat in Bandra West, Mumbai, for a monthly rent of around Rs 1.5 lakh. The actor also owns the house in Galaxy Apartments in which he lives, as well as a farmhouse in Pavel and a beach house in Gorai.