Salman Khan birthday: Shah Rukh Khan hugs actor at party. Video

Dec 27, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan exchanged hugs when the later appeared to leave from the birthday bash.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at the birthday bash. (Image credit: @SrkFCMPL/Twitter)

Salman Khan on Tuesday turned 57 as the actor celebrated his birthday with a star-studded bash. Among the highlights of the party, a moment that has gone viral on social media is when Salman Khan shared a friendly moment with Shah Rukh Khan.

Both the actors were dressed in black and hugged warmly while Shah Rukh Khan appeared to leave the party.

Other guests at the birthday bash included Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sonakshi Sinha, Suniel Shetty, and Sangeeta Bijlani.

Other celebrities sent birthday wishes for Salman Khan on social media. Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Janamdin mubarak ho Salman Khan! Always wish only the best for you friend. C u soon (sic)."

Cricketer Suresh Raina wished the actor "a day filled with delightful memories and a wonderful year."

