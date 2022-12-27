Salman Khan birthday: Shah Rukh Khan hugs actor at party. Video

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at the birthday bash. (Image credit: @SrkFCMPL/Twitter)

Salman Khan on Tuesday turned 57 as the actor celebrated his birthday with a star-studded bash. Among the highlights of the party, a moment that has gone viral on social media is when Salman Khan shared a friendly moment with Shah Rukh Khan.

Both the actors were dressed in black and hugged warmly while Shah Rukh Khan appeared to leave the party.

Other guests at the birthday bash included Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sonakshi Sinha, Suniel Shetty, and Sangeeta Bijlani.

Other celebrities sent birthday wishes for Salman Khan on social media. Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Janamdin mubarak ho Salman Khan! Always wish only the best for you friend. C u soon (sic)."



Janamdin mubarak ho @BeingSalmanKhan! Always wish only the best for you friend. C u soon pic.twitter.com/EqLaA7sokR — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 27, 2022





Happy Birthday to the legendary @BeingSalmanKhan!! Wishing you a day filled with delightful memories and a wonderful year. Loads of love to you bhai #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/x9SXHC37VP

— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 27, 2022

Cricketer Suresh Raina wished the actor "a day filled with delightful memories and a wonderful year."

Here are a few other birthday wishes that poured in for Salman Khan:



Happiest Birthday dearest @BeingSalmanKhan bhai. Loads of love and blessings. You are and will always remain, simply the best pic.twitter.com/wuT1UsO86Y — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) December 27, 2022





Mere pehle crush ka aur aap sab ke bhai ka b’day Health and happiness always SK!! Lots of love @BeingSalmanKhan #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/N8QQRyMZtu — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) December 27, 2022

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his 2023 release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-starring Pooja Hegde.