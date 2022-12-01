Salaries of J&K police personnel on hold due to 'non-availability of budget'

A policeman stands guard outside a police post near Jammu. (Representative Image)

A section of the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have not been paid their salaries for the last two months, documents accessed by Moneycontrol have revealed.

The police personnel including IPS officers from the Union Territory, who get their salaries under New Pension Scheme, have been informed that their salaries have been withheld because of “non-availability of budget”.

In a latest development, signals have been sent to various quarters saying “Salary for the month of November 2022 in favour of officers/ officials drawing their salary under NPS Scheme (641- pensionary charges) has not been drawn due to non-availability of budget. Inconvenience is regretted. The matter has been taken up with police headquarters J&K for allotment of funds.”

However, sources said the salaries for the month of October too have not been credited into their accounts.

“It has happened for the first time that salaries of J&K Police personnel have got delayed. Other departments might have been affected, but police officials would get it on time,” a senior police officer said requesting anonymity.

Responding to a query sent by Moneycontrol, Dilbag Singh, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "Will Check". His response will be updated.

Under the New Pension Scheme (NPS), employees contribute 10 percent of their basic salary towards pension. The scheme was implemented in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from January 01, 2010.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police is considered one of the elite forces of the country, which is at the vanguard of counter-terrorism in the region.