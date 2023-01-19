All about Sakshi Malik, who is at wrestlers' #MeToo protest in Delhi

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat had caused a stir after she alleged that the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had sexually harassed women wrestlers for many years and sat in protest with her peers at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Olympian Sakshi Malik also joined Phogat and so did Bajrang Punia, who is also an Olympic medallist.

Phogat said she had not suffered sexual harassment herself but knew about 20 women who did. WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied the allegations.

Amid the shocking allegations, here’s what we know about prominent wrestler Sakshi Malik, protesting at Jantar Mantar.

Sakshi Malik, 30, is an Olympic medallist and a Commonwealth Games gold winner. She started her career at a young age and has since become one of the most successful female wrestlers in the country.

In 2016, Malik made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a medal at the Olympics, taking home the bronze at the Rio de Janeiro Games. She achieved this feat by winning her repechage round against Kyrgyzstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova.

In addition to her Olympic medal, Malik has also had a successful career on the international stage, winning a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games. She has also won several medals at various national and international wrestling competitions.

Malik has received the Padma Shri in 2017 - the fourth highest national honour and the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in 2016 - the highest sporting honour of the country. Malik has completed a master's degree in physical education from Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak. In September 2016, she was appointed as the university's wrestling director. She is a part of the JSW Sports Excellence Program, along with Vinesh Phogat among others. Malik is currently employed with the Indian Railways. She married freestyle wrestler Satyawart Kadian in 2017. Also read: 10 points about Vinesh Phogat, who accused wrestling federation chief of sexual harassment

Moneycontrol News

