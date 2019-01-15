App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 10:28 AM IST

Sake Dean Mahomed: Google Doodle honours first Indian to introduce Indian cuisine in Europe

Born in Bihar’s capital Patna in 1759, Mahomed is credited with introducing Indian cuisine and Indian therapeutic massages known as shampoo baths to Europe in the early 19th century

Sake Dean Mahomed, one of the first Indians to take tastes and cultures of his homeland to England, was honoured with a doodle by Google on January 15.

The technology giant created a ‘Google Doodle’ with herbs and a medicinal bottle along with a picture of Mahomed in the middle of it.

Born in Bihar’s capital Patna in 1759, Mahomed is credited with introducing Indian cuisine and Indian therapeutic massages known as shampoo baths to Europe, in the early 19th century.

Also a writer, Mahomed is the first Indian author to write and publish a book in English. According to a report, the date to honour him was chosen as January 15, as the book was published on this date.

Mahomed has been named among the very early migrants to England from India. He was taken under the wing of a British Army officer at the age of 10 after his father died. He reportedly served as a trainee surgeon in the army of the British East India Company and remained with the unit until 1782, when he resigned from the army and accompanied his benefactor to Britain.

In 1794, he published his travel book titled ‘The Travels of Dean Mahomed’. In the book, he subbed an autobiographical narrative about his adventures in India. The book described several important cities in India and a series of military conflicts with local Indian principalities.

He further opened first Indian restaurant in Britain -- Hindostanee Coffee House. But the venture did not last long as Mahomed declared bankruptcy two years later.

Later, he reportedly moved to the beachside town of Brighton and opened the first commercial "shampooing" vapour masseur bath in England, providing a combination of a steam bath and an Indian therapeutic massage. His business flourished, promising to cure diseases and provide relief from various physical pains. This made him popular as Dr Brighton.

In June 2018, a handwritten cookery manuscript containing a glimpse of the menu from his restaurant containing exclusive dishes like ‘Pineapple Pullaoo’ and ‘Chicken Currey’ was sold for $11,344 (around Rs 7.6 lakh) at a London book fair.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 10:28 am

tags #Google #Google Doodle #trends

