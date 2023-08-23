Angry waiter chases down customer who left ‘only’ Rs 45,000 as tip

The incident took place at a restaurant in St Tropez (Representational image)

A ‘very rich’ Italian was left outraged when an angry waiter chased him down after a meal at a restaurant in Saint Tropez and told him the tip he left was inadequate. The customer had left 500-euro (Rs 45,000 approximately) as tip for the waiter, according to local newspaper Nice Matin.

“He thought he had been generous by leaving 500 euros, instead he was reprimanded,” a friend of the unnamed Italian man told the publication.

The coastal town of Saint Tropez in the French Riviera is known for its jet-setting crowd and fancy restaurants. In recent times, this small town has also attracted criticism for being overpriced and unfriendly towards tourists, with some reports even suggesting that restaurants have started ‘wealth-screening’ customers. As part of the screening, some restaurants in the picturesque French town have set a minimum spend of 5,000 euros (Rs 4.4 lakh) for customers who wish to dine there.

According to the Nice Matin report, the waiter in this particular case was annoyed because the customer’s tip amounted to only 10% of his bill. He told the Italian that the tip should be at least 20% of the bill.

“The waiter told him that it wasn't enough and that he could still make a small effort to reach 1,000 euros (Rs 90,000) because it was more consistent in approaching 20 per cent of the total amount of his bill,” the customer’s friend said.

Unlike the US, tipping in France is left to the customer's discretion as restaurant bills have a service charge included.

The Italian man was so outraged by the incident that he does not want to visit Saint Tropez again.

This is one of many instances where tourists have left Saint Tropez with a sour taste. Even locals have complained about restaurants profiling customers based on their net worth. “It’s basically: are you likely to splash the cash, or are you small fry,” one hospitality worker said.