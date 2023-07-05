Chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ ring out at Bengaluru stadium as India beats Kuwait in SAFF Championship

The Indian football team celebrates its SAFF Championship win.

Chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ rang out at the Bengaluru stadium where India beat Kuwait to clinch SAFF Championships title on July 4. This is the ninth time that India has won the South Asian Football Federation Championship, commonly known as SAFF Cup.

The jubilant crowd at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru broke out into a version of Vande Mataram, the national song of India, to celebrate the victory. The stadium with over 25,000 seats was jam-packed for the final between India and Kuwait.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan shared a video of the celebrations on Twitter. “The Bengaluru crowd joyfully sings a stirring rendition of 'Vande Mataram' as India clinches the SAFF Championship 2023, defeating Kuwait,” he wrote.



The Bengaluru crowd joyfully sings a stirring rendition of 'Vande Mataram' as India clinches the SAFF Championship 2023, defeating Kuwait. pic.twitter.com/EEBmwn6IFa

— P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) July 4, 2023

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made the difference as he saved a crucial penalty kick in the summit clash to help India beat Kuwait 5-4 in the shootout and clinch SAFF Championships title.

After five rounds of penalty kicks, the scoreline remained 4-4 and sudden death rule was applied.

Mahesh Naorem scored but a diving Sandhu saved Kuwait captain Khaled Hajiah's shot to the wild celebration of the home fans and at the India dug out. Defending champion India and Kuwait had also played out a 1-1 draw in their last group match.

(With inputs from PTI)