you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur explains why she decided to join politics

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur’s entry into the political fold was met with jeers and controversies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is the latest to join the Bharatiya Janata Party to salvage the saffron-clad ranks from being dubbed “terrorists”. After filing her poll papers on Tuesday, she explained to the media why she decided to join politics. Thakur will be fighting for Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal seat.

Her very entry into the political fold was met with jeers and controversies for being indicted in the 2008 Malegaon blast which killed six people. These escalated further after she gloated about her participation in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition and stated that 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare died because she had cursed him.

BJP leaders defended the “patriot” and “innocent daughter of India” for making such comments, stating she was anguished for having to bear the brunt of facing false “Hindu terror” charges, which was being probed by Karkare.

In fact, when the Election Commission pulled her up for the comments, she defended herself saying she didn’t insult any martyr and only described her ordeal in prison.

Detailing her motive behind joining the BJP, she said that women are still tortured everywhere, and atrocities are perpetrated on them. Exploitation and rapes are rampant. The politician who is currently out on bail said she was a living proof of all this, reported NDTV.

“Now I have come because I don’t want any other woman to be tortured by these criminals,” she said while attending a poll rally in Bhopal on Tuesday, in the presence of ex-chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Thakur will be fighting Congress's Digvijaya Singh from the constituency. However, to be on the safe side, the BJP has also fielded another “dummy candidate” Alok Sanjar in the same seat, so that there’s someone to take over in case Thakur's candidature gets cancelled due to the cases pending against her.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha Elections 2019

