'Saddened that goons get preference in the party': Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi

Congress party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter on Wednesday to make her resentment for her own party public. She has been dismayed ever since the party top brass allowed back former workers of the party who were thrown out for misbehaving with her.



Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get prefence in @incindia over those who have given their sweat&blood. Having faced brickbats&abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate. https://t.co/CrVo1NAvz2

— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 17, 2019

“Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across the board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," read the tweet she posted on Wednesday.

Tension arose within the party a few days ago when a few local Congress leaders allegedly misbehaved with Chaturvedi while she was addressing the media in Mathura.

While the party had initially removed the misbehavers but they were later re-inducted.

To place her point, the disgruntled spokesperson retweeted a journalist’s tweet, who had commented on an Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee letter that mentioned the workers were being inducted into Congress fold once again, and that senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia gave the move a go-ahead.

Scindia is the general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Congress, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The letter signed by Fazle Masood, member of the disciplinary committee of UP Congress, read: “It is expected that you don't do anything to tarnish the party's image.”