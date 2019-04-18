'Saddened that goons get preference in the party': Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi

Chaturvedi is unhappy ever since the party top brass re-inducted some workers of the party who were thrown out for misbehaving with her.
Congress party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter on Wednesday to make her resentment for her own party public. She has been dismayed ever since the party top brass allowed back former workers of the party who were thrown out for misbehaving with her.“Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across the board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," read the tweet she posted on Wednesday.
Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get prefence in @incindia over those who have given their sweat&blood. Having faced brickbats&abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate. https://t.co/CrVo1NAvz2
— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 17, 2019
Tension arose within the party a few days ago when a few local Congress leaders allegedly misbehaved with Chaturvedi while she was addressing the media in Mathura.
While the party had initially removed the misbehavers but they were later re-inducted.
To place her point, the disgruntled spokesperson retweeted a journalist’s tweet, who had commented on an Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee letter that mentioned the workers were being inducted into Congress fold once again, and that senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia gave the move a go-ahead.
related news
-
Lok Sabha election Phase 2 voting LIVE: Violence mars polling in Bengal, Raiganj villagers allege booth capturing by TMC
-
Kerala Congress leader’s ad campaign says ‘educating girls a waste’, draws flak
-
Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: BJP's Maneka Gandhi files nomination from Sultanpur, SP's Poonam Sinha from Lucknow