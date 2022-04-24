Sachin Tendulkar turns 49. Birthday wishes flow in for Master Blaster

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar turned 49 on Sunday and he intends to celebrate the big day with Mumbai Indians (MI) in their team bio-bubble.

Meanwhile, the cricketing fraternity wished the Master Blaster on his birthday.

"Here's wishing the ever-so-inspirational and legendary Sachin Tendulkar a very happy birthday," tweeted the BCCI.

While BCCI Secretary said, "To the man who united billions worldwide for the love of cricket, whose magic on the field and generosity off the field inspire many. Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar! Wishing you the best!"

Current and former players too took to Twitter to send wishes to the Little Master.

Born to a Maharashtrian family on April 24, 1973, in Mumbai, Sachin Tendulkar is considered the "God of cricket".

His father, Ramesh Tendulkar is a Marathi novelist and a big fan of the legendary music director Sachin Dev Burman. Sachin Tendulkar made his debut at 16 against Pakistan and became the greatest batsman since the days of Don Bradman.

In his 24-year career, Tendulkar created many records during his playing career spanning two decades -- 200 Tests, 100 international hundreds, 34,357 international runs, among others.