Sachin Tendulkar turns 49. Birthday wishes flow in for Master Blaster

"He inspired all of to watch cricket."
The boys wish & share their experience of meeting for the first time on his special day pic.twitter.com/JQ9wquIPZW— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 24, 2022
Meanwhile, the cricketing fraternity wished the Master Blaster on his birthday."Here's wishing the ever-so-inspirational and legendary Sachin Tendulkar a very happy birthday," tweeted the BCCI.
While BCCI Secretary said, "To the man who united billions worldwide for the love of cricket, whose magic on the field and generosity off the field inspire many. Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar! Wishing you the best!"
6⃣6⃣4⃣ international matches
3⃣4⃣,3⃣5⃣7⃣ international runs
1⃣0⃣0⃣ international tons
2⃣0⃣1⃣ international wickets
Here's wishing the ever-so-inspirational & legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/d70JoSnJd8— BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2022
Happy Birthday @sachin_rt paaji! You are an inspiration… your humility is admirable, your guidance invaluable. It’s always a pleasure to spend time with you and learn more about the game. pic.twitter.com/J0E3eRequ2
— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) April 24, 2022
A true legend & an even better human being. Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt. God bless! pic.twitter.com/FPJQmZwm40— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 24, 2022
Happy birthday paaji!!
Wishing you lots of happiness and good health. May you have the best day!! @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Iw7veGLXOT— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 24, 2022
Born to a Maharashtrian family on April 24, 1973, in Mumbai, Sachin Tendulkar is considered the "God of cricket".
His father, Ramesh Tendulkar is a Marathi novelist and a big fan of the legendary music director Sachin Dev Burman. Sachin Tendulkar made his debut at 16 against Pakistan and became the greatest batsman since the days of Don Bradman.In his 24-year career, Tendulkar created many records during his playing career spanning two decades -- 200 Tests, 100 international hundreds, 34,357 international runs, among others.
