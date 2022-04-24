Sachin Tendulkar turns 49. Birthday wishes flow in for Master Blaster

Tendulkar scored 51 centuries in Test matches and 49 centuries in ODIs organised by the ICC.



"He inspired all of to watch cricket."

The boys wish & share their experience of meeting for the first time on his special day pic.twitter.com/JQ9wquIPZW April 24, 2022

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar turned 49 on Sunday and he intends to celebrate the big day with Mumbai Indians (MI) in their team bio-bubble.

Meanwhile, the cricketing fraternity wished the Master Blaster on his birthday.

"Here's wishing the ever-so-inspirational and legendary Sachin Tendulkar a very happy birthday," tweeted the BCCI.

While BCCI Secretary said, "To the man who united billions worldwide for the love of cricket, whose magic on the field and generosity off the field inspire many. Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar! Wishing you the best!"



6⃣6⃣4⃣ international matches

3⃣4⃣,3⃣5⃣7⃣ international runs

1⃣0⃣0⃣ international tons

2⃣0⃣1⃣ international wickets Here's wishing the ever-so-inspirational & legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/d70JoSnJd8 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2022





Happy Birthday @sachin_rt paaji! You are an inspiration… your humility is admirable, your guidance invaluable. It’s always a pleasure to spend time with you and learn more about the game. pic.twitter.com/J0E3eRequ2

— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) April 24, 2022

Current and former players too took to Twitter to send wishes to the Little Master.



A true legend & an even better human being. Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt. God bless! pic.twitter.com/FPJQmZwm40 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 24, 2022





Happy birthday paaji!!

Wishing you lots of happiness and good health. May you have the best day!! @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Iw7veGLXOT — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 24, 2022

Born to a Maharashtrian family on April 24, 1973, in Mumbai, Sachin Tendulkar is considered the "God of cricket".

His father, Ramesh Tendulkar is a Marathi novelist and a big fan of the legendary music director Sachin Dev Burman. Sachin Tendulkar made his debut at 16 against Pakistan and became the greatest batsman since the days of Don Bradman.

In his 24-year career, Tendulkar created many records during his playing career spanning two decades -- 200 Tests, 100 international hundreds, 34,357 international runs, among others.





