English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Sachin Tendulkar turns 49. Birthday wishes flow in for Master Blaster

    Sachin Tendulkar made his debut aged 16 years against Pakistan and became the greatest batsman since the days of Don Bradman.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 24, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
    Tendulkar scored 51 centuries in Test matches and 49 centuries in ODIs organised by the ICC.

    Tendulkar scored 51 centuries in Test matches and 49 centuries in ODIs organised by the ICC.


    Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar turned 49 on Sunday and he intends to celebrate the big day with Mumbai Indians (MI) in their team bio-bubble.

    Meanwhile, the cricketing fraternity wished the Master Blaster on his birthday.

    "Here's wishing the ever-so-inspirational and legendary Sachin Tendulkar a very happy birthday," tweeted the BCCI.

    While BCCI Secretary said, "To the man who united billions worldwide for the love of cricket, whose magic on the field and generosity off the field inspire many. Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar! Wishing you the best!"

    Close

    Related stories

    Current and former players too took to Twitter to send wishes to the Little Master.


    Born to a Maharashtrian family on April 24, 1973, in Mumbai, Sachin Tendulkar is considered the "God of cricket".

    His father, Ramesh Tendulkar is a Marathi novelist and a big fan of the legendary music director Sachin Dev Burman. Sachin Tendulkar made his debut at 16 against Pakistan and became the greatest batsman since the days of Don Bradman.

    In his 24-year career, Tendulkar created many records during his playing career spanning two decades -- 200 Tests, 100 international hundreds, 34,357 international runs, among others.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Mumbai Indians #Sachin Tendulkar
    first published: Apr 24, 2022 01:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.